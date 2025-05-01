In the coordinate plane, triangle X Y Z has vertices X ( 1 , 2 ) , Y ( 3 , 2 ) , and Z ( 1 , 5 ) . Triangle U V W is a dilation of X Y Z about the origin with vertices U ( 2 , 4 ) , V ( 6 , 4 ) , and W ( 2 , 10 ) . What is the scale factor from X Y Z to U V W ?