Multiple Choice
In the coordinate plane, triangle has vertices , , and . Triangle is a dilation of about the origin with vertices , , and . What is the scale factor from to ?
12
views
Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function f(x)=x−2.If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function f(x). The blue solid line represents the function g(x), which is the function f(x)after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g(x).
The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function f(x). Find the domain and range of g(x)(the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of f(x).