Transformations Practice Problems
Graph the following function by transformation of the cube root function, f(x)=∛x:
g(x) = ∛(-x - 4)
Graph the following function by transformation of the cube root function, f(x)=∛x:
g(x) = ∛(-x + 3)
Graph the cube root function h(x) = (1/2)∛(4x - 64) - 1 as a transformation of f(x) = (1/2)∛4x.
Graph the following function by transformation of the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x:
g(x) = -∛(x - 4)
Graph the cube root function h(x) = (1/3)∛(27x - 27) as a transformation of f(x) = ∛27x.
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = - |2x + 8| as a transformation of f(x) = |2x|.
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = |2x - 6| + 3 as a transformation of f(x) = |2x|.
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = |4x - 8| as a transformation of f(x) = |4x|.
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = |4x| + 4 as a transformation of f(x) = |4x|.
Graph h(x) = √(- 3x + 9) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √3x.
Graph h(x) = - √(x - 5) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √x.
Graph h(x) = √(2x - 6) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √(2x).
Graph h(x) = √(3x) + 8 as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √(3x).
Use standard graph of the given function f(x) = |x| to transform it into the following function g(x) =2|4x+3|+3
Use standard graph of function f(x) = √x to transform it into the following function g(x) =3√(2x+1)
Use standard graph of function f(x) = √x to transform it into the following function g(x) =√x + 6
Use standard graphs of the function f(x) =x3 to transform it into following function g(x) = -(x-1)3 <Image>
Use standard graphs of the function f(x) =x3 to transform it into following function g(x) = x3 + 3