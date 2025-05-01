Textbook Question
Work each problem. Find a function g(x)=ax+b whose graph can be obtained by translating the graph of ƒ(x)=2x+5 up 2 units and to the left 3 units.
Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.
How is the graph of y = x^2 - 4 obtained by transforming the graph of ?
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -(x − 2)²