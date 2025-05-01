Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -(x − 2)²
Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
3. Functions
Transformations
Multiple Choice
On a coordinate plane, the point on a figure is dilated about the origin to . What is the scale factor of the dilation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original point and its image after dilation. The original point is \(P(2, 3)\) and the image point is \(P\prime(6, 9)\).
Recall that dilation about the origin scales both the x- and y-coordinates of a point by the same scale factor \(k\). This means \(P\prime = (k \cdot x, k \cdot y)\) where \((x, y)\) are the coordinates of the original point.
Set up equations for the x- and y-coordinates using the scale factor \(k\): \(6 = k \cdot 2\) and \(9 = k \cdot 3\).
Solve each equation for \(k\): from \$6 = 2k\(, we get \(k = \frac{6}{2}\); from \)9 = 3k$, we get \(k = \frac{9}{3}\).
Verify that both values of \(k\) are equal to confirm the scale factor of the dilation.
