The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function  f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x). The blue solid line represents the function  g ( x ) g\left(x\right) g(x), which is the function  f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x) after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for  g ( x ) g\left(x\right) g(x).