The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function f(x). The blue solid line represents the function g(x), which is the function f(x) after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g(x).
g(x)=f(x−2)+3
g(x)=f(x−2)−3
g(x)=f(x+2)−3
g(x)=f(x)−3
