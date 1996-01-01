College Algebra
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
The Binomial Theorem
Evaluate a Binomial Coefficient
Problem
Evaluate the given binomial coefficient 11 8
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Next question
