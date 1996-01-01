Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^3−25x)/4x^2 ⋅ (2x^2−2)/(x^2−6x+5) ÷ (x^2+5x)/(7x+7)

Similar Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.