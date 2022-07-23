Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Consecutive Integers
Consecutive integers are numbers that follow one another in order without any gaps. For example, if x is an integer, then x and x+1 are consecutive integers. This concept is crucial for understanding how to identify pairs of integers that are next to each other, which is necessary for solving problems involving products or sums of integers.
Recommended video:
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Odd and Even Integers
Odd integers are numbers that cannot be evenly divided by 2, typically represented as 2n + 1, where n is an integer. Even integers, on the other hand, can be expressed as 2n. Recognizing the difference between odd and even integers is essential when solving problems that specify conditions for the types of integers involved, such as finding consecutive odd integers.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Sequences
Factoring and Products
Factoring involves breaking down a number into its constituent parts, or factors, that when multiplied together yield the original number. In this context, finding two consecutive odd integers whose product is 143 requires understanding how to factor 143 into two odd integers. This concept is fundamental in algebra for solving equations and understanding relationships between numbers.
Recommended video:
Factor Using Special Product Formulas