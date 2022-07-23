Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Consecutive Integers Consecutive integers are numbers that follow one another in order without any gaps. For example, if x is an integer, then x and x+1 are consecutive integers. This concept is crucial for understanding how to identify pairs of integers that are next to each other, which is necessary for solving problems involving products or sums of integers. Recommended video: 5:54 5:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Odd and Even Integers Odd integers are numbers that cannot be evenly divided by 2, typically represented as 2n + 1, where n is an integer. Even integers, on the other hand, can be expressed as 2n. Recognizing the difference between odd and even integers is essential when solving problems that specify conditions for the types of integers involved, such as finding consecutive odd integers. Recommended video: Guided course 8:22 8:22 Introduction to Sequences