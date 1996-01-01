Answer each question. Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The difference of the squares of two positive consecutive even integers is 84. Find the integers.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Example 4: Applying the quadratic formula | Quadratic equations with a bite sized video explanation from Khan Academy