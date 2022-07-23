Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Consecutive Even Integers Consecutive even integers are pairs of integers that differ by 2 and are both even. For example, if x is an even integer, the next consecutive even integer can be expressed as x + 2. Understanding this concept is crucial for solving problems that involve finding pairs of even integers that meet specific conditions, such as a given product.

Product of Integers The product of two integers is the result of multiplying them together. In this context, if we denote two consecutive even integers as x and x + 2, their product can be expressed as x(x + 2). This concept is essential for setting up equations to solve for unknown integers based on their relationships and given conditions.