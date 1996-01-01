College Algebra
3. Functions and Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
Graph Horizontal and Vertical Lines
Problem
In Exercises 37–40, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-1, -2) and (-3, -4)
