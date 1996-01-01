Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Make Sense? In Exercises 67–70, determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.

