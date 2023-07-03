Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of InequalitiesGraph a Nonlinear Inequality in Two Variables
13:31 minutes
Problem 48
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities. y ≥ (x - 2)^2 + 3 y ≤ -(x - 1)^2 + 6

Verified Solution
clock
13m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
3:49m

Watch next

Master Graphing Non-Linear Systems with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
3:49
Graphing Non-Linear Systems
Pearson
58
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.