10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
Problem 61
In Exercises 57–62, let {a_n} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b_n} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c_n} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 6 terms of {an} and the sum of the infinite seris containing all the terms of {cn}.
