Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Nonlinear Equations in Two VariablesSolve Nonlinear Systems by Substitution
3:20 minutes
Problem 60
Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 4 to 3 and are such that the sum of their squares is 100.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
5:25m

Watch next

Master Non-Linear Systems with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
5:25
Non-Linear Systems
Pearson
99
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.