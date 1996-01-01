02:39
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Problem 63
Answer each question. Does the straight line 3x - 2y = 9 intersect the circle x^2 + y^2 = 25? (Hint: To find out, solve the system formed by these two equations.)
