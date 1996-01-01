College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
Find the Probability of One Event and a Second Event Occurring
Problem
You are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability of getting an ace or a king.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Find the probability of a compound event by creating a table
by LearnZillion
65 views
Find the probability of a compound event by creating a tree diagram
by LearnZillion
43 views
Find the probability of a compound event by creating an organized list
by LearnZillion
24 views
Calculating Probability - " And " statements, Dependent
by patrickJMT
70 views
Basic Conditional Probability Example
by patrickJMT
53 views
Finding the Probability of Winning the Texas Lottery
by patrickJMT
24 views
Probability Tree Diagram
by patrickJMT
109 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.