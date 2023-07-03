Solve each problem. See Example 2. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Usain Bolt set a new Olympic and world record in the 100-m dash with a time of 9.69 sec. If this pace could be maintained for an entire 26-mi marathon, what would his time be? How would this time compare to the fastest time for a marathon, which is 2 hr, 3 min, 23 sec, set in 2013? (Hint: 1 m ≈ 3.281 ft.) (Data from Sports Illustrated Almanac.)
