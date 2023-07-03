Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
11:21 minutes
Problem 25b
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 2. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Usain Bolt set a new Olympic and world record in the 100-m dash with a time of 9.69 sec. If this pace could be maintained for an entire 26-mi marathon, what would his time be? How would this time compare to the fastest time for a marathon, which is 2 hr, 3 min, 23 sec, set in 2013? (Hint: 1 m ≈ 3.281 ft.) (Data from Sports Illustrated Almanac.)

Verified Solution
clock
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
3:51m

Watch next

Master Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 3 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
03:51
Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 3
patrickJMT
107
01:15
Translating Between Math and Words
patrickJMT
56
02:03
Finding a Mathematical Expression to Model a Situation - Basic Example
patrickJMT
68
03:49
Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 1
patrickJMT
83
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.