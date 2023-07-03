Skip to main content
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
Problem 22
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Two planes leave Los Angeles at the same time. One heads south to San Diego, while the other heads north to San Francisco. The San Diego plane flies 50 mph slower than the San Francisco plane. In 1/2 hr, the planes are 275 mi apart. What are their speeds?

