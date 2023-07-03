Skip to main content
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsSolve a Formula for a Variable
Problem 65
Textbook Question

In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 100°F

Verified Solution
