Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; i and 3i are zeros; f(-1) = 20
4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
3:33 minutes
Problem 31b
Textbook Question
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between 2 and 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polynomial function given: \(f(x) = 3x^3 - 8x^2 + x + 2\).
Evaluate the function at the endpoints of the interval given, which are \(x=2\) and \(x=3\). Calculate \(f(2)\) and \(f(3)\) by substituting these values into the polynomial.
Check the signs of \(f(2)\) and \(f(3)\). If \(f(2)\) and \(f(3)\) have opposite signs (one positive and one negative), then by the Intermediate Value Theorem, there must be at least one real zero between 2 and 3.
Recall that the Intermediate Value Theorem states: If a function \(f\) is continuous on a closed interval \([a, b]\) and \(f(a)\) and \(f(b)\) have opposite signs, then there exists at least one \(c\) in \((a, b)\) such that \(f(c) = 0\).
Conclude that since polynomial functions are continuous everywhere, and if \(f(2)\) and \(f(3)\) have opposite signs, the function \(f(x)\) must have at least one real zero between 2 and 3.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Functions and Their Zeros
A polynomial function is an expression involving variables raised to whole-number exponents with coefficients. The zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the function equals zero. Finding zeros is essential for understanding the behavior and graph of the polynomial.
Intermediate Value Theorem
The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function changes sign over an interval [a, b], then it must have at least one root in that interval. This theorem is used to show the existence of a real zero between two points where the function values have opposite signs.
Evaluating Polynomial Functions at Specific Points
To apply the Intermediate Value Theorem, you evaluate the polynomial at given points to check the sign of the function values. If the function values at two points have opposite signs, it confirms a zero exists between those points.
