Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. -2+√5, -2-√5, -2, 1
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between -1 and 0
Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; i and 3i are zeros; f(-1) = 20
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between 2 and 3
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 7 and 8