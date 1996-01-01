Hey, everyone, we now know that I, our imaginary unit is equal to the square root of negative one, which is great. But many problems are actually gonna take I and raise it to a power. So I may be raised to the second power, the third power or even something much higher like I to the 1/100 power. Now, I know that looks a little bit scary to calculate now, but I'm gonna walk you through some lower powers of I that will then allow us to calculate these much higher powers of I super easily. So let's get started now, just like we are able to use all of our radical rules for the square roots of negative numbers. We're able to use all of our properties of exponents with our powers of I. So let's go ahead and look at our first power of I I to the first power. So if I raise anything to the power of one, it's just going to be itself and it's no different here. So I to the first power is just I now if I take I squared, I take I and I square it, I know that I is just the square root of negative one. So if I take that and I square it, I know that squaring a square root just cancels it. And I'm going to be left with negative one. I to the third power, I can go ahead and use some other properties of exponents here and simply expand this into being I squared times I to the first. Now we just calculated both of those powers So I can just take what I already know those are and plug them in. So I squared, we know is negative one and then I to the first power is just I, so I get negative one times I which is just negative I now I to the fourth power, I can just take I squared and multiply it by I squared because that is equivalent to I to the fourth power. Now I know that I squared is just negative one. So this is just negative one times negative one which gives me positive one. So that's I to the first is just I I to the second is negative one and so on. Let's go ahead and move on to I to the fifth power. Now I to the fifth power, I can expand this out into being I to the fourth times I to the first power I to the fourth power is a great thing to simplify these down into because since it's just so one, it's gonna make this really easy. So I to the fourth power again is just one and then I to the first is, again, I, I'm left with one times I, which gives me, I, now you might notice that I to the fifth power is the exact same thing we got for I to the first power. So let's see what we get for I to the sixth. So I to the sixth, I can expand that into I to the fourth times I squared. So I to the fourth again is just one and then I squared is a negative 11 times negative one gives me negative one. And and this negative one that I got for I to the sixth power is the same thing that I got for I to the second power. So you might notice a pattern here. What do you think I to the seventh will be, well, it'll actually just be negative. I, the exact same thing that I to the third power was. So I to the eighth power is you guessed it just one, the exact same thing that I to the fourth power was. So this pattern is actually just going to repeat itself over and over again here. So if I were to take I to the ninth power that would just restart the pattern, I would get I I to the 10th power would just be negative one and so on. So that means that every single power of I no matter how high it is, 100 1000 a million can always be simplified to one of these four values I negative, one negative I or one that's all for this one. I'll see you in the next one.

