Systems of Inequalities Practice Problems
Consider the given system of inequalities and indicate if the inequality has a solution by graphing it.
x + y ≥ 1
x - y ≤ 1
Consider the given system of inequalities and indicate if the inequality has a solution by graphing it.
2x+y ≥ 4
3x-y ≥ 9
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. y ≥ ex
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. y ≥ 4x2 + 1
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. y ≥ 2x + 4
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. 2x + 3y ≤ 24
Consider a circle with a center (-3, -4) and radius of 6 units. Write the inequality that shows the region inside the circle.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities: −5 < x ≤ 3
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Convert the following statement into a system of inequality in two variables and graph the system.
"The y-variable is at least 9 more than the product of - 6 and the x-variable."
Express the following statements as a system of inequalities in two variables and using one cartesian coordinate system, graph the solution set.
"y added to x yields a sum that is at most seven.
The product of 4 and x added to y can not be greater than eleven."
Express the following statements as a system of inequalities in two variables and using one cartesian coordinate system, graph the solution set.
"y added to x yields a sum that is no more than five.
y is no less than the square of x decreased by 9."