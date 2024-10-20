- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
Graphing Systems of Inequalities - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Graphing Systems of Inequalities Practice Problems
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
2x−3y≥−22
3x+y≤−13
y≤7
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
2x+y≥−5
y≥2x−8
x≥0
y≤0
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
2x+y≤5
2x+y>−2
20x+6y<30
x≥0
y≥0
Consider the given system of inequalities and indicate if the inequality has a solution by graphing it.
x + y ≥ 1
x - y ≤ 1
Consider the given system of inequalities and indicate if the inequality has a solution by graphing it.
2x+y ≥ 4
3x-y ≥ 9
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. y ≥ ex
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. y ≥ 4x2 + 1
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. y ≥ 2x + 4
Draw the graph of the given inequality in the rectangular coordinate system. 2x + 3y ≤ 24
Consider a circle with a center (-3, -4) and radius of 6 units. Write the inequality that shows the region inside the circle.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities: −5 < x ≤ 3
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Consider the following system of inequalities:
Graph the solution set or state that there is no solution.
Convert the following statement into a system of inequality in two variables and graph the system.
"The y-variable is at least 9 more than the product of - 6 and the x-variable."
Express the following statements as a system of inequalities in two variables and using one cartesian coordinate system, graph the solution set.
"y added to x yields a sum that is at most seven.
The product of 4 and x added to y can not be greater than eleven."
Express the following statements as a system of inequalities in two variables and using one cartesian coordinate system, graph the solution set.
"y added to x yields a sum that is no more than five.
y is no less than the square of x decreased by 9."
Write the following system of inequalities into equivalent expressions but without the absolute value bars and graph the resulting system in the same cartesian plane.
For the given objective function, find the maximum value subject to the constraints. Hint: first graph the region enclosed by the constraints.
Function: z = 5x+y
Constraints:
x+y ≤ 1
x-y ≤ 1
y ≥ 0
x ≥ 0
For the given objective function, find the maximum value subject to the constraints. (Hint: first graph the region enclosed by the constraints.)
Function: z = 6x + 13y
Constraints:
2x+3y ≥ 9
3x+2y ≤ 13
y ≤ x
y ≥ 0
x ≥ 0
For the graphed region shown, determine the value of the objective function z = 5x+4y at each of its corners. What are the minimum and maximum values of the objective function?
a) minimum = 2, maximum = 40
b) minimum = 0, maximum = 25
c) minimum = 0, maximum = 52
d) minimum = 2, maximum = 35
Evaluate the objective function, z, at the vertices of the graph of the region of feasible solutions, and determine the maximum and minimum values of the function:
z = 5x + 8y
Find the maximum and minimum values of the objective function, z, by considering the graph of the region of feasible solutions:
z = 5x + 8y
Evaluate the objective function, z, at the vertices of the graph of the region of feasible solutions, and determine the maximum and minimum values of the function:
z = 14y
Evaluate the objective function, z = 2x + 4y, at each corner of the graphed region. Then, determine its maximum and minimum value.
Evaluate the objective function, z = 25x + 60y, at each corner of the graphed region. Then, determine its maximum and minimum value.
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.