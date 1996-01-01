Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables Practice Problems
Determine the dimensions of a rectangular wall if its perimeter and area are 40 feet and 64 square feet respectively.
Determine the dimensions of a rectangular wall if its perimeter and area are 40 feet and 64 square feet respectively.
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The squares of two numbers have a difference of five. Increasing three times the square of the first number by the square of the other number yields 31.
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The result of addition of first number and the other number is 14. The product of two numbers is 48.
Consider the given rectangle. It has an area of 221 square meters and a perimeter of 60 meters. Find its length and width.
Solve the following system of equations using a method of your choice.
x2 + y2 = 9
x - y = 3
Solve the following system of equations using a method of your choice.
y = x2 + 1
x + y = 1
Solve the following system of equations using a method of your choice.
y = x2 + 4x + 4
x + y = 0
What is the resulting equation when we substitute the solution for y in equation (2) into equation (1) to solve the given nonlinear system using the substitution method?
x2 + 2y = 63 (1)
x - y = 0 (2)
Find two numbers using a system of nonlinear equations in two variables if they sum up to 64 and yield a product of 295 when multiplied.
Using a system of nonlinear equations in two variables, determine the two numbers whose sum of squares is equal to 130 and whose difference of squares is equal to 32.
For the indicated intersection points on the graph, check if they are solutions to the nonlinear system of equations given using the substitution method.
7x2 = 9y + 9
3y = 7x - 3
For the indicated intersection points on the graph, check if they are solutions to the nonlinear system of equations given using the substitution method.
9y = 2x2
x2 + y2 = 13
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 - 4y = 0
x + y = 24
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
y = x2 - 14x + 49
5x +y = 35
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
y = x2 + 12x + 36
2x +y = -4
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
y = 14x +x2
8x -y= -7
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + y2 = 1
5x + y = 5
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + y2 = 65
3x2 - y2 = -1
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
2x2 + 7y2 = 0
8x2 - 3y2 = 0
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + 3y2 = 3
7x2 + y2 = 49
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
2x2 +9y2 = 38
7x2 -3y2 = -5
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
9x2 - 2y2 = 63
12x2 + y2 = 84
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
5xy + 1 = 0
x + 40y = 2
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
5x2 - y2 = 19
xy = 2
The ratio of the two numbers is 8 to 3. Find those numbers if their product is 600.
The ratio of the two numbers is 6 to 5. Find those two numbers if the sum of their squares is given as 549.
Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of a right triangle whose longest side is 25 cm and one of the other two sides is 17 cm longer than the shortest side.
Determine whether the straight line 6x - 5y = 11 intersects the given circle.
x2 + y2 = 49
Find the equation of a line passing through the intersection of y = (3x 2)/50 and x2 + y2 = 136.
The volume and the curved surface area of a right circular cylinder are 25 cm3 and 40 cm2 respectively. Find the measure of the radius and height of the cylinder. Note that the cylinder is open at both ends.
Find the equilibrium demand using the following supply and demand equations.
Supply: 1000/(4000 - q) and demand: (14000 - 5q)/(4q)
Find the equilibrium price( in $) using the following supply and demand equations.
Supply: 1000/(4000 - q) and demand: (14000 - 5q)/(4q)
Find the equilibrium demand using the following supply and demand equations.
supply: p = √(0.5q + 16) - 2 and demand: p = √(36 - 0.5q)
Find the equilibrium demand using the following supply and demand equations.
supply: p = √(0.5q + 16) - 2 and demand: p = √(36 - 0.5q)
The straight line -2x + y = c touches the circle x2 + y2 = 36 at only one point. Determine all the possible values of c.
Find the equation of a line that passes through the intersection of the following equations.
3x2 - 32y = 0 and x2 + y2 = 100