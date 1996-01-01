9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Sequences and Summation Notation
Sequences and Summation Notation
Find Particular Terms of a Sequence from the General Term
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−3)^n
In Exercises 8–9, find each indicated sum. This is a summation, refer to the textbook.
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_1=7 and a_n=a_n-1 + 5 for n≥2
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_n=2(n+1)!
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 2+2^2+2^3+⋯+ 2^11
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+3+5+⋯+ (2n−1)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5Σi=4 (a_i/b_i)^2
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. 200!/198!
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. 54!/(54−3)!3!
Use Recursion Formulas
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=3^n
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)^n+1/(2^n−1)
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_n = n^2/n!
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1^2+2^2+3^2+⋯+ 15^2
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 4+4^2/2+4^3/3+⋯+ 4^n/n
In Exercises 55–60, express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. a+(a+d)+(a+2d)+⋯+ (a+nd)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5Σi=1 (a_i+3b_i)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5Σi=1 a_i^2−5Σi=3 b_i^2
Use Factorial Notation
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=3n+2
In Exercises 1–6, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. a_n = 1/(n - 1)!
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=2n/(n+4)
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_1=4 and a_n=2a_n-1 + 3 for n≥2
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1/2+2/3+3/4+⋯+ 14/(14+1)
In Exercises 55–60, express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. a+ar+ar2+⋯+ ar^12
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5∑i=1 (2a_i+b_i)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5Σi=1 a_i^2+5Σi=1 b_i^2
Use Summation Notation
In Exercises 1–6, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. a_n = 7n - 4
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)^n(n+3)
In Exercises 10–11, express each sum using summation notation. Use i for the index of summation. 1/3 + 2/4 + 3/5 + ... + 15/17
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_1=3 and a_n=4a_n-1 for n≥2
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+2+3+⋯+ 30
In Exercises 55–60, express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. 5+7+9+11+⋯+ 31
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5Σi=1 (a_i^2+1)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum. 5Σi=4 (a_i/b_i)^3
