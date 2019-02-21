Sequences Practice Problems
Use a calculator to evaluate the following expression. Approximate your answer, when necessary.
30!/225
Use a calculator to evaluate the following expression. Approximate your answer, when necessary.
(375/15)!
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
(p + q) + (p + 3q) + (p + 5q) + ⋯ + [p + (2n - 1)q]
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as i and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
ar2 + ar4 + ar6 + ar8 +...+ ar24
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as i and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
4 + 9 + 14 + 19 +...+ 59
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
1 + 4 + 7 + ... + (3n - 2)
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
7 + 72/2 + 73/3 + ... + 7n/n
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
1/4 + 2/5 + 3/6 + ... + 20/(20 + 3)
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 5, respectively. Do not evaluate.
5 + 6 + 7 + ... + 35
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
6 + 62 + 63 + ... + 620
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
16 + 26 + 36 + ... + 206
A factorial is used in the general term of a sequence, which is given. Write the sequence's first four terms.
an = 3(2n-1)!
A factorial is used in the general term of a sequence, which is given. Write the sequence's first four terms.
an = (n +1)2/(n +2)!
Write the first four terms of the sequence using the recursion formula.
a1 = 8 and an = 6an-1 + 1 for n≥2
Write the first four terms of the sequence using the recursion formula.
a1= 5 and an=7an-1 for n≥2
Write the first four terms of the sequence using the recursion formula.
a1=9 and an=an-1 + 2 for n≥2
In the sequence whose general term is provided, write the first four terms.
an = (−1)n+1/(3n−1)
In the sequence whose general term is provided, write the first four terms.
an=6n/(n+9)
In the sequence whose general term is provided, write the first four terms.
an=(−1)n(n+7)
In the sequence whose general term is provided, write the first four terms.
an=(-5)n
In the sequence whose general term is provided, write the first four terms.
an=7n+9
Which of the following summation notations represents the expression 4/7 + 5/8 + 6/9 + ... + 17/20?
For the general term of the sequence given, write its first four terms: an = 4/(n+1)!
For the general term of the sequence given, write its first four terms: an = 4n + 5