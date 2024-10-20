- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
Probability - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Probability Practice Problems
What is the probability of not obtaining an ace when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
What is the probability of not obtaining a red card when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
What is the probability of getting at least two heads when a fair coin is flipped three times?
Sam asks Lisa to pick a card from a standard 52-card deck. What is the probability of obtaining a club when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
What is the probability of obtaining a jack when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
A card has two fair sides - gray and peach. Calculate the probability of getting all peaches if you were to flick this card nine times.
A small cube with differently-labeled sides - A, B, C, D, E, F - is rolled twice. Calculate the probability of having a vowel letter face up the first time and a consonant letter the second time.
A small cube with different colored sides - red, blue, yellow, green, brown, white - is rolled twice. What is the probability of having the color brown face up the first time and the color white the second time?
A miniature Ferris wheel has twelve seats equidistant with one another along the wheel's circumference and has a shaft that points toward the north. At any given time after being spun, this object is designed so that a shaft always points to any of the twelve seats with a fair probability. These seats are labeled "A" to "L". Find the probability that the shaft points toward a seat labeled by a vowel letter or a letter from "A" through "F".
Tardy Tam is often late, never early, and seldom on time. Every day, the probability of Tardy Tam being late is 0.35. What is the probability of him being on time from Monday to Friday?
A strange flower only blooms at night and is guaranteed to bloom once every month. (Hint: Probability of Blooming is 1/30 or 0.0333...) What is the probability of it blooming for three consecutive nights?
Once in a year, a special superhuman gathers too much conductive power in such a way that the probability of lightning striking where she is situated is exponentially increased to 1/100. What is the probability of lightning striking her spot four times in a row?
In a certain country, there are only two weathers - it's either sunny or rainy. Assuming that the probability of a day being rainy is 1/2, what is the probability that it will be sunny on eight successive days?
In a fiesta, there is an odd game that makes use of two sets of a 54-card deck (including two jokers). You will win this game if you get either a joker or a jack in this huge set of cards. What is your probability of winning?
A perfectly square-shaped card is labelled 1, then the next card is labelled 2, and the next four cards are labelled accordingly. These cards are put together to form a small box with equal sides. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 2 but less than 5.