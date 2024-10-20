- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
Graphing Rational Functions - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Graphing Rational Functions Practice Problems
Graph the following rational function by finding the horizontal, vertical, and slant asymptotes (if there are any).
f(x)=x+1711x−121
Graph the following rational function by finding the horizontal, vertical, and slant asymptotes (if there are any).
f(x)=x2−18x−19x2+6x−55
Find out the x-values of the holes for the given rational function.
f(x)=x3+9x2−169x−1521x3+x2−169x−169
The graph of a rational function is shown. Determine the equation(s) of the asymptote(s). Also, identify its domain.
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable).
f(x) = (-7x +9)/(14x +1)
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable).
f(x) = 5x3/(2x2 +7)
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable).
f(x) = 5x2/(2x2 +7)
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = x/(4x2 +9)
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = x/x(x +13)
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = (x +5)/x(x +7)
Graph the following rational function by finding horizontal or vertical or slant asymptote(if there are any) f(x) = (x2-4x+4)/(x+2)
Graph the following rational function by finding horizontal or vertical or slant asymptote(if there are any) f(x) = x2/(x-16)
Graph the following rational function by finding horizontal or vertical or slant asymptote(if there are any) f(x) = (x-4)/(x+1)
For the following function, write the equation for the oblique asymptote.
f(x) = (x2 + 8x + 13)/(x - 3)
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = 7/(x - 9)
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (8 - 5x)/(3x + 2)
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (4x + 12)/(x - 6)
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (9x2 + 49)/(x2 + 36)
Identify the graph of the following rational function through the way it approaches a vertical asymptote x = 4.
f(x) = 1/(x - 4)2
Identify the graph of the following rational function through the way it approaches a vertical asymptote x = 4.
f(x) = 1/(x - 4)
Identify the graph of the following rational function through the way it approaches a vertical asymptote x = 4.
f(x) = -1/(x - 4)
For the following rational function, graph. f(x) = [(x + 8)(x - 5)]/[(x + 11)(x - 2)]
Determine the vertical and horizontal asymptote of the graph of y = 5/(x - 12) + 17.
For the graph of the rational function given below, identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes. Also, write the domain of the function.
The characteristics of the graph of a rational function f are given below. Find f(x).
x-intercepts: (-2, 0) and (5, 0)
y-intercept: (0, -7)
One of the vertical asymptotes: x = 2
horizontal asymptote: y = 2
The characteristics of the graph of a rational function f are given below. Find f(x).
x-intercepts: (2, 0) and (6, 0)
y-intercept: none
vertical asymptotes: x = 0 and x = 5
horizontal asymptote: y = 3
The characteristics of a rational function f are given below. Draw the graph of f(x).
x-intercepts: (5, 0) and (7, 0)
vertical asymptote: x = 6
horizontal asymptote: y = 3; the graph doesn't intersect HA.
Identify whether the function f(x) = 9/x is even or odd, and tell something about its symmetry.
Complete the given statement using the graph of the rational function in the figure shown.
As x → 6-, f(x) →
Complete the given statement using the graph of the rational function in the figure shown.
As x → -∞, f(x) →
Graph the given rational function using the transformation of f(x) = 1/x. g(x) = 1/(x -5)
Graph the given rational function using the transformation of f(x) = 1/x2, g(x) = 1/(x -7)2 +5
Determine the equation of the slant asymptote of the graph of the given rational function and graph the given rational function following the seven steps.
f(x) = (2x2−3)/x
Determine the equation of the slant asymptote of the graph of the given rational function and graph the given rational function following the seven steps.
f(x)=(5x2+3)/2x
Determine the equation of the slant asymptote of the graph of the given rational function and graph the given rational function following the seven steps.
f(x)=(x2-x-20)/(x−4)
Determine the equation of the slant asymptote of the graph of the given rational function and graph the given rational function following the seven steps.
f(x)=(x3+5)/(2x2+x)
Graph the given rational function following the seven steps. f(x)=(x2+x -30)/(x2−36)