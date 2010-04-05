Radical Expressions Practice Problems
Consider this radical expression: √(- 37)2
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Simplify this expression:
[a- 7/3b4/3/b- 5/3]- 3
All variables are greater than zero.
Simplify this expression: (27x-2y6)-1/3 (xy3/2)
All variables are greater than zero.
Consider this radical: 5√(1/1024)
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Consider this radical: 7√(- 18)7
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Simplify the following expression by using the quotient rule: √490h5/√5h-3
Assume that h is a positive number.
Simplify the following expression by using the quotient rule: √100a5 / √4a3
Assume that a is a positive number.
To make the given statement valid, use either <, >, = in the shaded area.
|82∙(-1)3/4 + 10| □ |53/(32 + 42)|
Consider this radical expression: √900 - √841
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Consider this radical expression: √(149 + 107)
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Consider this radical expression: √- 289
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Consider this radical expression: - √841
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Consider this radical expression: √961
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
Consider the given exponential expression: (3-1a-7b-4)-3(3a-1b5)-3(108a13b-21)0/ (a8 b2)3
Simplify.