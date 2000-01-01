Skip to main content
Formula & Equation Used

Advanced (two-point Clausius–Clapeyron): \(\ln\!\big(\tfrac{P_2}{P_1}\big) = -\tfrac{\Delta H_{\text{vap}}}{R}\left(\tfrac{1}{T_2}-\tfrac{1}{T_1}\right)\). Eliminating \(\Delta H_{\text{vap}}\) with two reference points lets us solve for the temperature at a new pressure \(P_{\text{target}}\).

Simple: starts from the normal boiling point at 1 atm and adjusts to the target pressure using a standard rearrangement consistent with Clausius–Clapeyron behavior near the boiling region.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Simple)

Water: normal boiling point = 100 °C at 1.00 atm. Estimate the boiling point at 0.80 atm.

  1. Enter: Tn = 100 °C, Ptarget = 0.80 atm, Mode = Simple.
  2. Use Clausius–Clapeyron with P1=1 atm and ΔHvap from the substance (or Trouton’s rule).
  3. Formula used (display): 1/T₂ = 1/Tₙ − (R/ΔHvap)·ln(P₂/P₁).
  4. Conclusion: the computed T₂ will be below 100 °C (lower pressure → lower boiling point).

Example 2 (Advanced)

Ethanol: given (P1=1.00 atm, T1=78.37 °C) and (P2=0.80 atm, T2=72.0 °C). Find the boiling point at Ptarget=0.60 atm.

  1. Enter: P1=1.00 atm, T1=78.37 °C; P2=0.80 atm, T2=72.0 °C; Ptarget=0.60 atm; Mode = Advanced.
  2. Compute ΔHvap from the two reference points using: ln(P₂/P₁) = −(ΔHvap/R)·(1/T₂ − 1/T₁).
  3. Then solve for T at the target pressure: 1/Tt = 1/T₁ − (R/ΔHvap)·ln(Pt/P₁).
  4. Result: the calculator outputs Tt in °C (and K).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which units should I use for pressure and temperature?

Use any provided units—this tool converts internally. Temperatures for the math are handled in Kelvin, but you can enter °C and get °C out.

Q: Is the result exact?

It’s a good thermodynamic estimate. Real substances can deviate, especially far from the reference point or near critical conditions.

Q: Should I include significant figures?

Yes—match your given data and your course’s convention.

Q: What’s the difference between Simple and Advanced mode?

Simple mode uses a single reference boiling point and pressure for quick estimates. Advanced mode applies the Clausius–Clapeyron equation with two known points for greater accuracy.

Q: Can I input values in Fahrenheit?

Yes—enter °F and the calculator converts it internally to Kelvin. Results are displayed back in the same scale.

Q: Why might my calculated boiling point look different from lab data?

The model assumes ideal behavior. Real liquids can show deviations due to impurities, non-ideal vapor pressures, or elevation changes (altitude).