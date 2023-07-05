Spermatogenesis in mammals results in sperm that have a nucleus that is 40 times smaller than an average somatic cell. Thus, the sperm haploid genome must be packaged very tightly, yet in a way that is reversible after fertilization. This sperm-specific DNA compaction is due to a nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition, where the histone-based nucleosomes are removed and replaced with arginine-rich protamine proteins that facilitate a tighter packaging of DNA. In 2013 Montellier et al. showed that replacement of the H2B protein in the nucleosomes with a testis-specific variant of H2B called TSH2B is a critical step prior to the nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition. Mice lacking TSH2B retain H2B and their sperm arrest late in spermatogenesis with reduced DNA compaction. Based on these findings, would you expect that TSH2B-containing nucleosomes are more or less stable than H2B-containing nucleosomes? Explain your reasoning.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Chromosome Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner