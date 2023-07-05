Mammals contain a diploid genome consisting of at least 10⁹ bp. If this amount of DNA is present as chromatin fibers, where each group of 200 bp of DNA is combined with 9 histones into a nucleosome and each group of 6 nucleosomes is combined into a solenoid, achieving a final packing ratio of 50, determine (a) the total number of nucleosomes in all fibers, (b) the total number of histone molecules combined with DNA in the diploid genome, and (c) the combined length of all fibers.
