Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureEukaryotic Chromosome Structure
2:43 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
7:10m

Watch next

Master Chromosome Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:10
Chromosome Structure
Kylia Goodner
202
1
03:07
Supercoiling
Kylia Goodner
136
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.