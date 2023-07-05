Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationDNA Repair
3: minutes
Problem 18
Textbook Question

It has been shown that infectious agents such as viruses often exert a dramatic effect on their host cell's genome architecture. In many cases, viruses induce methylation of host DNA sequences in order to enhance their infectivity. What specific host gene functions would you consider as strong candidates for such methylation by infecting viruses?

