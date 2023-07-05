Skip to main content
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Problem 22
An article entitled 'Nucleosome Positioning at the Replication Fork' states: 'both the 'old' randomly segregated nucleosomes as well as the 'new' assembled histone octamers rapidly position themselves (within seconds) on the newly replicated DNA strands' [Lucchini et al. (2002)]. Given this statement, how would one compare the distribution of nucleosomes and DNA in newly replicated chromatin? How could one experimentally test the distribution of nucleosomes on newly replicated chromosomes?

