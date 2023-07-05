Skip to main content
Genetics16. Transposable ElementsTransposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Problem 23
The human genome contains approximately 10⁶ copies of an Alu sequence, one of the best-studied classes of short interspersed elements (SINEs), per haploid genome. Individual Alu units share a 282-nucleotide consensus sequence followed by a 3'-adenine-rich tail region [Schmid (1998)]. Given that there are approximately 3 x 10⁹ base pairs per human haploid genome, about how many base pairs are spaced between each Alu sequence?

