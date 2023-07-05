In a study of Drosophila, two normally active genes, w⁺ (wild-type allele of the white-eye gene) and hsp26 (a heat-shock gene), were introduced (using a plasmid vector) into euchromatic and heterochromatic chromosomal regions, and the relative activity of each gene was assessed [Sun et al. (2002)]. An approximation of the resulting data is shown in the following table. Which characteristic or characteristics of heterochromatin are supported by the experimental data?
Gene Activity (relative percentage) _
Euchromatin Heterochromatin
hsp26 100% 31%
w⁺ 100% 8%
