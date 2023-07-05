Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureEukaryotic Chromosome Structure
2:49 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question

In a study of Drosophila, two normally active genes, w⁺ (wild-type allele of the white-eye gene) and hsp26 (a heat-shock gene), were introduced (using a plasmid vector) into euchromatic and heterochromatic chromosomal regions, and the relative activity of each gene was assessed [Sun et al. (2002)]. An approximation of the resulting data is shown in the following table. Which characteristic or characteristics of heterochromatin are supported by the experimental data? Gene Activity (relative percentage) _ Euchromatin Heterochromatin hsp26 100% 31% w⁺ 100% 8%

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20
Was this helpful?
7:10m

Watch next

Master Chromosome Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:10
Chromosome Structure
Kylia Goodner
202
1
03:07
Supercoiling
Kylia Goodner
136
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.