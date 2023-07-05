Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
4:28 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

An attached-X female fly, XXY (see the 'Insights and Solutions' box), expresses the recessive X-linked white-eye mutation. It is crossed to a male fly that expresses the X-linked recessive miniature-wing mutation. Determine the outcome of this cross in terms of sex, eye color, and wing size of the offspring.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
54
Was this helpful?
9:05m

Watch next

Master Aneuploidy with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:05
Aneuploidy
Kylia Goodner
179
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.