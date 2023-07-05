An attached-X female fly, XXY (see the 'Insights and Solutions' box), expresses the recessive X-linked white-eye mutation. It is crossed to a male fly that expresses the X-linked recessive miniature-wing mutation. Determine the outcome of this cross in terms of sex, eye color, and wing size of the offspring.
