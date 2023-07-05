An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner