Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceSex Chromosome
Problem 10b
Textbook Question

An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.

Verified Solution
