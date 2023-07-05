Skip to main content
Genetics
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
Problem 21
In mice, the Sry gene (see Section 7.2) is located on the Y chromosome very close to one of the pseudoautosomal regions that pairs with the X chromosome during male meiosis. Given this information, propose a model to explain the generation of unusual males who have two X chromosomes (with an Sry-containing piece of the Y chromosome attached to one X chromosome).

