Problem 35c
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O
Problem 37
If one compound has the formula C5H10 and another has the formula C4H10 are the two compounds isomers? Explain.
Problem 41b
Give an example of a compound that meets the following descriptions:
b. A cycloalkane with three substituents
Problem 43a
Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.
a. Isomers of C8H18 that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons
Problem 44b
How many straight-chain isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
b. Amines (―NH2) with a longest chain of 7 carbons
Problem 45c
How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
c. Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane
Problem 46a
Which of the following pairs of structures are identical, which are isomers, and which are unrelated?
a.
Problem 48a
What is wrong with the following structures?
a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH
Problem 49
There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they?
Problem 50f
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?
f.
Problem 51
Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.
Problem 52a
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
Problem 52c
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane
Problem 52d
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
d. 3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane
Problem 55c
Name the following cycloalkanes:
c.
Problem 56a
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names.
a.
Problem 56b
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names.
b.
Problem 56c
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names.
c.
Problem 57a
The following names are incorrect. Write the structural formula that agrees with the apparent name, and then write the correct name of the compound
a. 2-Ethylbutane
Problem 59
Draw the structural formulas and name all cyclic isomers with the formula C5H10.
Problem 60
Propane, commonly known as liquid petroleum (LP) gas, burns in air to yield CO2 and H2O. Write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Problem 63
Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br2 in the presence of light.
Problem 64b
Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:
b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic
Problem 65
The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:
Identify carbons a–d as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
Problem 69a
When pentane is exposed to Br2 in the presence of light, a halogenation reaction occurs. Write the formulas of:
a. All possible products containing only one bromine
Problem 70
Which do you think has a higher boiling point, pentane or neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane)? Why?
Problem 75b
How many hydrogen atoms are needed to complete the hydrocarbon formulas for the following carbon backbones?
b. <IMAGE>
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
