Multiple Choice
Which of the following options has the correct order in terms of the hierarchy of the organization?
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Which of the following options has the correct order in terms of the hierarchy of the organization?
At which point of the organizational hierarchy does life emerge?
Use the word bank to complete the pyramid of life's organizational hierarchy below.
Word Bank:
Population
Organelles
Organ System
Cell
Tissues
Ecosystem
Organ
Community
Molecules
Multicellular Organism
Which of the following is the best example of an emergent property?