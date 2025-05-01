Multiple Choice
Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code of a specific amino acid?
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Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code of a specific amino acid?
Which type of RNA carries amino acids to the ribosome used in polypeptide creation?
The full process by which genotype becomes expressed as phenotype is called:
According to the central dogma, what is the intermediate molecule involved in the flow of information in a cell that should go in the blank? DNA → ________ → Proteins