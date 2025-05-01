Multiple Choice
The gel below shows a region of STRs from a DNA sample taken from a crime scene. It also shows the same region of STRs from 4 suspects involved in the case. Which suspect' DNA was found at the crime scene?
5
views
The gel below shows a region of STRs from a DNA sample taken from a crime scene. It also shows the same region of STRs from 4 suspects involved in the case. Which suspect' DNA was found at the crime scene?
The goal of DNA fingerprinting is:
Which of the following characteristics of short tandem repeats (STRs) makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting?