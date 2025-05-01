A similar arrangement of internal organs is observed in birds, rodents, and frogs. This is likely an example of:
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Which of the following statements describes a vestigial structure?
While cats have much better balance than humans, the inner ear structures responsible for balance are largely the same in both cats and humans.
Owls’ arteries are located much closer to the spine than in other birds, allowing for extreme neck flexibility without diminished blood flow.
A peacock’s tail is large and brightly ornamented to advertise its fitness to females.
Cave salamanders live in complete darkness but still develop eyes with limited functionality.
The potato (Solanum tuberosum) and the sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) are both plants that form starchy tubers. A tuber is an underground part of plant used for nutrient storage and is the part of the potato and sweet potato that we eat. Most other plants of both the genus Solanum, which includes the tomato and the eggplant, and the genus Ipomoea, which includes the morning glory, do not form tubers. As described do you think the tubers found in potatoes and sweet potatoes are more likely an example of analogy or homology and why?
Different alleles of the MC1R gene have been associated with hair/coat color variation in many different mammals, including mice, jaguars, cows, and humans. In humans, specific mutations of the MC1R gene are associated with red hair. Using the concept of homology, explain why the same gene would affect similar traits in multiple organisms.
Sedimentary rock creates distinct layers that paleontologists can use to help interpret their findings. Use the image below to determine which of the following statements is true about fossils and sedimentary rock.
Dinosaurs went extinct approximately 65 million years ago (mya). Fossils of the organism Archaeopteryx have been found in strata dating to approximately 150 mya. These fossils show a dinosaur-like skeleton with a bony tail, teeth, and claws, as well as clear impressions of feathers similar to those found in flying birds. It is thought that Archaeopteryx belongs to a group of dinosaurs from which birds evolved. Which statement below is consistent with the evidence presented above?