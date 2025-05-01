Regular hybridization, resulting in hybrid organisms with low fitness, could lead to natural selection favoring what outcome?
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Reproductive Barriers & Mechanisms of Speciation
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
The organisms of the Galapagos islands have become famous for people studying their processes of speciation. Which statement best describes how speciation most likely occurs on islands like the Galapagos?6views
- Multiple Choice
Within the Northeast Pacific, two types of killer whales (Orcinus orca) are found. Resident killer whales feed mostly on salmon, while the transient population feeds mostly on marine mammals. While these populations spend a lot of time in the same waters, they do not interbreed, likely because they use different systems of calls to communicate. Some scientists believe that these two populations of orca are undergoing speciation. What type of speciation is occurring, and what type of reproductive barrier do you suspect is reinforcing the speciation?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which describes an example of exaptation?4views
- Multiple Choice
When considering the evolution of the eye, of the following features, which was likely the first to evolve?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be most likely to lead to speciation by vicariance?5views
- Multiple Choice
Polyploidy creates individuals or gametes with novel numbers of chromosomes. To mate, these individuals must mate with other organisms that are also polyploid. Would this lead to polyploidy being more common in animals or plants, and why?3views
- Multiple Choice
What is the difference between autopolyploids and allopolyploids?5views
- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation is how long it takes for populations to split into separate species.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements are true regarding recontact in hybrid zones?
I. Stable hybrid zones result in the two species fusing into one.
II. Reinforcement strengthens prezygotic barriers, limiting the creation of hybrids.
III.Hybrid zones are created when species are found in sympatry and lack pre- or postzygotic reproductive barriers.4views
- Multiple Choice
Strong disruptive selection doesn’t always create new species. What other requirement must be met for speciation to occur?4views