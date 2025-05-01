Earth’s largest rain shadow occurs in south Asia, where northward-directed winds encounter the Himalayan mountains. Which of the following statements about this rain shadow is correct?
18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Freshwater and Marine Biomes
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
How do the processes of turnover & upwelling benefit aquatic ecosystems?5views
- Multiple Choice
Deforestation contributes to climate change because fewer trees mean that _________ CO2 is removed from the atmosphere, and less _______________ is absorbed, causing a hotter environment.4views
- Multiple Choice
Photosynthetic organisms in aquatic biomes tend to live near the surface, as there is more light availability. Is this constraint of light availability a physical or chemical factor?5views
- Multiple Choice
The amount of solar energy & heat delivered to different latitudes on Earth is ultimately determined by:4views
- Multiple Choice
Detritus is organic matter produced by the decomposition of dead organisms. Considering that detritus tends to sink in water over time, in which ocean zone does detritus make up the base of the food chain?5views
- Multiple Choice
Land’s End in the southwest of England & Newfoundland in eastern Canada are both at similar latitudes, yet Newfoundland experiences significantly colder winters. Which of the following is likely the most accurate explanation for this phenomenon?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which method would be the most accurate way to find out the direction of prevailing winds?4views
- Multiple Choice
In which of the following regions would you expect to find photosynthetic organisms?5views