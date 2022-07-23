Population growth models serve as essential mathematical frameworks that help describe and predict changes in population size over time. These models are crucial for monitoring populations within communities and making informed decisions regarding management strategies. Understanding these models allows us to either support or mitigate predicted changes based on specific circumstances.
In this course, three primary population growth models will be explored: the linear population growth model, the exponential population growth model, and the logistic population growth model. Each model will be presented with a distinct theme color for clarity and consistency throughout the course.
Before delving into the specifics of each model, it is important to recognize the common elements shared among them. These foundational concepts will provide a solid basis for understanding the unique characteristics and applications of each growth model as we progress.